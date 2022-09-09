Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, took her last breath on 8th September 2022, Thursday. She was aged 96 at the time of passing away. Royal Family also released a statement sharing the sad news.

The statement said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

It sent a shockwave throughout the world making everyone mourn the loss of the Queen Elizabeth II. From POTUS Joe Biden to US’ Former President Barrack Obama and India’s Prime Minister shared their memories with Queen Elizabeth II paying respects.

Joe Biden wrote that the Queen Elizabeth II was “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States.”

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

Former President Barack Obama said Queen Elizabeth II was “defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic, defying the odds and expectations placed on women of her generation.”

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

Bollywood stars like Sushmita Sen & Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted about this ‘end of an era’ with Queen Elizabeth II. Sushmita tweeted, ‘What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colours & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll 🙏#BritainsLongestReigningMonarch #GodSpeed #DuggaDugga.”

What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll 🙏#BritainsLongestReigningMonarch #GodSpeed #DuggaDugga pic.twitter.com/6IghsI7C0u — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 8, 2022

Riteish wrote, “End of an era!! Through the toughest times, she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of the UK. #QueenElizabethII.”

End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII https://t.co/LWAwvAWwbQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 8, 2022

India’s honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her at her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture.”

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

“She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of the UK in this sad hour,” he said in a subsequent tweet about

Queen Elizabeth II.

