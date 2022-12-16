Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan are getting into trouble every passing day, especially after the first song of the film ‘Besharam Rang’ came out. After the state home minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Narottam Mishra’s warning to make changes to the song, the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board is raising objections to the film’s release.

Besharam Rang is the first song that was released on Monday, 12th December, and since then, things have started unravelling. Deepika and Shah Rukh looked their best in it, but the actresses’ orange bikini drew more attention than anything else.

Protests started taking place both online and offline, from asking to boycott the film to effigies being burnt and more. On Thursday, the president of the MP Ulema Board, Sayed Anas Ali, while speaking to ANI, said, “This film has hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. We will not allow this film to be released, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country.” According to the reports, they have raised objections to the release of Pathaan in the state.

He further added, “The Pathans are one of the most respectable Muslim communities. Not just the Pathans but the entire Muslim community is being defamed in this film. The name of the film is Pathaan, and women are seen performing obscene dances in it. Pathans are being portrayed wrongly in the film”. As per reports, the Ulema Board President also said, “The makers should remove the name, Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan should change the name of his character. After that, do whatever you want. But we will not allow this film to be released in India. We will fight a legal battle and also file an FIR.”

Previously, Dr Narottam Mishra, MP’s state Home Minister raised objection regarding Deepika’s outfit from the song and said if they did not change them, then they would not allow the movie to release there, and now this!

People like Prakash Raj, Swara Bhaskar and a few others from the film fraternity came out in support of Deepika Padukone in this ongoing controversy surrounding the film Pathaan and its song.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer action-thriller, Pathaan will hit the theatres next year on 25th January.

