Karan Johar, Kajol and Shahrukh Khan are known for their camaraderie and they never fail to give out major friendship goals. Kajol and Karan are childhood friends and have given many mega hits together such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, My Name is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others.

However, Kajol and Karan had a major fallout in the year 2016 during the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma and Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay. Both the films locked horns at the box office.

According to a report in TimesNow, When Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clashed at the box office, the self-proclaimed KRK in a tweet claimed that he has received Rs 25 lakh to praise his film and thrash Ajay Devgn’s film. The Golmaal actor then reshared the tweet. Later, Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar revealed that Ajay called him up and yelled at him. However, what hurt him the most was when Kajol reshared her husband’s tweet.

Well, the matter didn’t end there. Karan Johar talked about the entire tiff in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy which was released in the year 2017. He went on to thrash the star couple in the book.

Baring his heart out on the fallout and emotionally, he was broken by Kajol’s reaction to the issue; he said that the actress killed every bit of emotion he had for 25 years. He went on to say that he feels nothing for her as she has done the most humiliating thing to the person who loved her deeply.

But the BFF duo couldn’t stay angry at each other for a long time. In the same year, Karan Johar welcomed his twins, and Kajol was quick to react. Both took a fair share of time, but finally, they rekindled their friendship.

