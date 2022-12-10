Salaam Venky: HD Downloadable Print Of Kajol's Slice Of Life Drama Leaked Online Hours After Its Theatrical Release!

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is well known for films like Baazigar, Kuch Kush Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and many more, has returned to the big screen with a slice of life drama Salaam Venky. The film was released in theatres this Friday and has received praise from viewers and critics.

Ever since the film’s trailer was released, it has gained a lot of attention from the netizens. The film traces the story of a young boy who is diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. However, hours after the theatrical release, the film falls victim to online piracy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports, Salaam Venky was leaked in HD downloadable prints on various pirated sites, just a few hours after the release. However, this is not the first time that the film has fallen victim to online piracy. Previously, Freddy and Drishyam 2 among others were also leaked. As of now, prints from several sites have been removed.

Meanwhile, Revathi, known for her works predominantly in Tamil & Malayalam cinema – in addition to Telugu, Hindi & Kannada films, has directed the film. Soon after the film was released, megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a special note for the film’s team.

He wrote on Twitter, “Kudos to Revathy for her conviction and brilliance in making Salaam Venky, the true story of a Young Chess player’s struggle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare disorder. Hearing great things about how the fantastic Kajol, my brother Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Rahul Bose, & the wonderful Vishal Jethwa delivered superb performances. More power to you Revathy! ou inspire all directors & women directors even more with such courageous & relevant stories (sic).”

He further added, “Also, congrats to my dear friend Aamir Khan for being a part of this brave attempt. Lastly, very moved to recall that I had met the real life Venky fleetingly, years ago at the Apollo hospital before he succumbed to this disorder. Heartened to know he was my admirer. Do watch this emotionally charged tale of the triumph of human spirit (sic).”

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Busts Myths About ‘Anti-Bollywood’ Trend & Claims, “There’s No Left Or Right”, Karan Johar Backs Him: “You Don’t Make A Good Film…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News