Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most popular and loved stars in the country. Even though his films have been blockbusters, more than films he has been in the headlines for several controversies. His co-star Prakash Raj has now opened up on the superstar’s image.

The veteran actor, well known for playing negative roles, has worked with Salman on two films- the 2009 film Wanted and the 2012 film Dabangg 2. Both films have been blockbusters at the box office. Critics and audience praised their on-screen performances.

During a conversation with Lallantop, Prakash Raj was asked about his experience working with superstar Salman Khan. The Singham actor replied, “He is a darling. Salman is a very easy-going person and I like his company. He is not afraid of anyone and he is not criminal minded”.

The National Film Award-winning actor later added, “I have done 2 films with him now and he is such an amazing person. He has helped many people in the industry and is a very chill person. He has lived a beautiful life and he has an amazing fan base.”

Prakash Raj also shared his thoughts on Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “Amit Ji is an institution and I just love his presence. He is like a tree under which we all have grown up and have learned so much. He has stayed over and he is like the biggest pillar of the industry. He has shown the common people’s and laborer’s anger after the industrial revolution in the country and I am very happy that this country has witnessed his greatness. I just love him”.

For the unversed, the veteran actor and Big B have worked together in the 2011 action drama ‘Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap’

