Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is performing way beyond all expectations. Considering the genre, the film is doing extraordinary business, especially the jumps during the weekends have been phenomenal. Owing to such a stronghold, the film is cruising towards the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, the film is an official Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s 2021 Malayalam release of the same name. As there’s been a negative wave against Bollywood remakes, no one really predicted this film to perform the way it is now doing business across the globe. In India, the nett business will be soon crossing the 200 crore mark, while globally the film is set to hit the triple century.

As per the update of 17 days, Drishyam 2 has done a business of 186.76 crores nett in India. This equals 220.37 crores gross business. In overseas too, the film is a commercial success as 48 crores gross has come till now. Combining all these figures, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 268.37 crores gross (17 days).

With this, Drishyam 2 has crossed the worldwide lifetime of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (260.49 crores gross) and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 (265 crores gross). It will soon surpass Race 3 (270.76 crores gross), 2.0’s Hindi version (275 crores gross) and Mission Mangal (287.18 crores gross) in the list of top worldwide earners (Hindi). Let’s see how far it will go!

