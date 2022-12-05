An Action Hero Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): After the debacle of his last releases Anek and Doctor H, Ayushmann Khurrana returned to the box office with An Action Hero. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film has been receiving positive to mixed responses from audiences and critics. After seeing a little growth on day 2, the film doesn’t seem to be growing at the box office.

On the other hand, the film is facing a clash with previous releases like Drishyam 2 which was released two weeks back and Bhediya 2 which hit the screens a week before the arrival of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

As per the early trends flowing in, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has shown no improvement in the ticket window. According to the latest media reports, An Action Hero garnered around 1.25-1.75 crore* at the box office. With its latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 7.24-7.74 crore* at the domestic box office. The film made a total collection of 5.99 crore on its first weekend.

Speaking of the day-wise collection, An Action Hero opened at 1.31 crore and then showed a little growth on day 2 as it collected 2.16 crore followed by 2.52 on day 2 at the domestic box office.

This afternoon, filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to pen a heartwarming note about the release.

The note read, “As a team, we are always aligned and inclined to try and cause creative disruption. From Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and now An Action Hero, we have tried to give audiences something new to savour and discuss through our brand of cinema. So, we are humbled with all the positivity and the strong word of mouth surrounding An Action Hero. We hope this snowballs into more and more people coming to the theatres. We have always wanted to tell stories differently and back projects that are fresh, that are unique & clutter-breaking.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on An Action Hero’s stagnant growth at the box office? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office updates.

