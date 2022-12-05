Even on its 17th day, Drishyam 2 has managed to collect in double digits. For a film that opened to 15.38 crores, it is wonderful to see that the third Sunday has closed at a score which is just around 30% lesser than the first day. The film saw 10.39 crores coming in and that’s simply superb because 2022 is a year when there have hardly been any films that opened to a double-digit score on the first day and here Drishyam 2 is managing that on the 17th day.

The film had already grown huge from Friday [4.45 crores] to Saturday [8.45 crores], so a similarly big jump like that was not going to be possible. However, all of that is just relatively speaking because what matters most is where a film stands from absolute numbers perspective and in that perspective, the Ajay Devgn starrer is only growing from strength to strength while lending no respite whatsoever to other releases in the running.

Drishyam 2 has now collected 186.76 crores and should comfortably go past the 200 crores mark this week. For a film to emerge as a 200 Crore Club blockbuster is an achievement in itself at any time, and this Abhishek Pathak-directed suspense drama aiming to do that in just three weeks is truly admirable. Moreover, this is happening now in post-pandemic times and that makes Drishyam 2 one of the best success stories ever for a Bollywood film during last many years.

