James Cameron’s Avatar 2 (originally titled ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water) is showing tremendous buzz all across the globe. Even though the craze on social media is missing, the actual advance booking numbers suggest a thunderous start. Let’s see how the film is trending at the box office in India so far along with its ticket sale.

In the case of Marvel biggies, we usually see crazy buzz all over social media. Be it Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, the craze was clearly visible. However, the James Cameron directorial is performing on the ground level as the ticket sale has paced up now and has already hit the milestone.

As per the report on Sacnilk.com, Avatar 2 has already sold over 1 lakh tickets in advance booking. As of now, the film has sold 1,00,121 tickets in India. Out of it, over 84 thousand tickets belong to 3D and IMAX 3D versions. Until yesterday night, Avatar: The Way Of Water had earned 4.24 crores gross through advance ticket sales. The film will hit the mark of 5 crores very soon.

Avatar 2 has now started shifting its gear from good to bumper response at the Indian box office and remember, it still has 10 days left for the release. In the next few days, the trend is only to get better. One expects the film to easily go over the mark of 10 crores in advance booking for day 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

