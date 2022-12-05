Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 18 VS Bhediya's Day 11: The Phenomenal Hold For Both These Films Continues!

Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 15 VS Bhediya’s Day 8 (Early Trends): It is well established that Ajay Devgn starrer crime thriller is a total winner at the box office as it has been smashing several records. The film hit a century on Day 7 and continues to bring more crowds to the theatres and will soon touch the Rs 200-crore mark.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy is doing considerably well at the box office. The film, which hit the screens on November 25, took a decent start at the box office as it had created a fair deal of buzz among moviegoers.

On Sunday both films performed well at the ticket windows. Bhediya brought in 4.36 crores, while Drishyam 2 managed to collect in double digits on day 17. Abhishek Pathak’s film earned 10.39 crores which is 30 percent less than the first day. The Ajay Devgn starrer is only growing from strength to strength even after new releases.

Ayushmann Khurana’s An Action Hero was released last Friday but it had no effect on Drishyam 2 performance at the box office. So far the film has minted 186.76 crores and should comfortably go past the 200 crores mark this week. Varun Dhawan starrer, on the other hand, has crossed the 50 crore mark

As early trends coming in, Ajay Devgn starrer crime thriller has earned 3-4 crore while Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy has earned 1.5-2.5 crore on Monday. Going by this, horror comedy is likely to earn 60 crores in a lifetime and then add a bit more post that as well.

Interestingly, All three films have only 7 more days left before Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theatres and hogs up all the screens. James Cameron’s film is releasing after more than a decade and a lot of excitement is associated with the film.

