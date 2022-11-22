Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 has been in the news for multiple reasons. While Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta have constantly been under the radar over incidents inside the house, it is former contestant Kushal Tandon who’s grabbing eyeballs for his latest remark on the ‘reality’ of Salman Khan show. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, there have been constant debates around reality shows being scripted. Indian Idol has received massive backlash over recent seasons as many accused it of using sob stories to gain TRP. On the other hand, viewers often ask current and former contestants if Bigg Boss isn’t real either.

Now, Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kushal Tandon has broken his silence on the entire debate and given a brutally honest answer. He told Times of India, “I have done all the major reality shows so I will not like to be part of such shows anymore. I am too mature to be part of reality shows and these shows are not like they were before. Earlier they were real but now they are not reality shows but scripted reality shows.”

For the unversed, Kushal Tandon has been a part of Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and Nach Baliye 5. He made a lot of noise over his relationship with Gauahar Khan. The couple was one of the favourites of viewers but their relationship ended soon after the show.

Gauahar Khan then found love in Zaid Darbar and is happily married. On the other hand, Kushal is currently focusing on his career.

