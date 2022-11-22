After Sreejita De, Manya Singh and Gori Nagori, the fourth contestant (and the first male one) to be evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house was Gautam Singh Vig. An unexpected elimination – for audiences and housemates alike, the TV actor in an exclusive post-eviction interview with Koimoi got candid about several things – including his stay in the BB16 house, his equation with the housemates and lots more.

While Gautam held nothing back when he talked about whether his and Soundarya Sharma’s relationship in the Salman Khan-hosted show was for the cameras only, he also shed light on how genuine Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s love affair is. Read on to know what he said.

While exclusively interacting with Koimoi, we asked Gautam Singh Vig if he feels Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s relationship in the Bigg Boss 16 house is fake. Answering in the affirmative, the actor said, “That’s a pure PR strategy. That’s purely fake (and) every housemate thinks the same.” He continued, “The way he behaves with her. You know, he recommended me Tina’s name in the first week, to be with Tina and the game will make me strong and whatever… now he’s with her so you can imagine what kind of mindset he has. It’s purely fake.”

While talking to us about his and Soundarya Sharma’s relationship and whether it’s real or fake, Gautam Singh Vig said, “See I don’t really have to prove my love to anyone. I never did that, not even to Soundarya because that’s my feelings, my emotions. I can only do my bit as much as I can.” He added, “We had a few fights also and I think where there is genuine-ness there are fights, there is love, there are a lot of things. I think she’s smart enough that if she felt like it wasn’t real she would have kicked me out on Day 1 itself.”

What are your thoughts on the relationships forming in the Bigg Boss 16 house? Which do you feel are real and which do you think are fake? Let us know in the comments.

Check out our exclusive interview with Gautam Singh Vig here:

