It will soon be two months since Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 premiered on TV. After almost 50 days of running on air, the show is now gaining momentum and keeping fans hooked to the TV sets with its interesting twists and turns. During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan and Shalin Bhanot had a huge argument over Sumbul Touqeer’s possessiveness towards the actor.

However, in the latest episode, we saw the Imlie actress speaking to her father on the show which doesn’t seem to go down well with many former contestants. The star father called on the show where he addressed Salman Khan’s comments on her while calling Tina Datta ‘Kamini.’

Reacting to the same, former Bigg Boss contestants and winners like Urvashi Dholakia, Kushal Tandon, and Diandra Soares, recently evicted contestant Gautam Vig took to social media to slam Bigg Boss’ partiality to other contestants.

Kushal Tandon took to Twitter to react to the same and wrote, “Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone…” adding “And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow.”

Kushal went on to call the reality show a joke. He wrote in the next Tweet, “And best part all is getting on air , and showing to public what are they projecting? bhai dal main kuch kallaaa nahi , puri dall heee kaliiii hain , hahhaaa big boos mahan hain.”

Former Bigg Boss winner Urvashi Dholakia also bashed the show for being partial to other contestants. She wrote, “SLOW CLAP wah Bigg boss .. u have made urself look like a BIGG LOSS !! The joke is on you thanks to Sumbul & her father who spoke so badly & forgot that everyone is someone’s CHILD in that house!! SHAME ON YOU. @ColorsTV @justvoot #biggboss16 #disgusted.”

Bigg Boss 8 contestant Diandra Soares wrote, “Mom says “sumbul isn’t obsessed, possessed, jealous, insecure etc. TINA IS !!!! and also she is most nagging annoying confused about her feelings & is very irritating now.” AHAHAHA #updateasienteredhome Is this true ????

Mom says "sumbul isn't obsessed, possessed, jealous, insecure etc.

TINA IS !!!! and also she is most nagging annoying confused about her feelings & is very irritating now 🙄 "

AHAHAHA 😅🤣😅😅🤣 #updateasienteredhome

Gautam Vig wrote, “Shame on Sumbul’s father. Like Father Like Daughter both are Cheap . Shame on sumbul’s father for saying such words for others ,Tina & shalin also the children of someone if these type of fathers exist then what type guidence they will give to their children .

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Bigg Boss’ special treatment for Sumbul Touqeer? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

