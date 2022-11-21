On the recent Weekend Ka Vaar show, Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan reprimanded Sumbul Touqeer for her actions and emotions towards co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. On Saturday, the Dabangg actor was seen bashing Sumbul and Shalin for being more than ‘friends’ and behaving as best friends on the show. The superstar cited Bhanot’s latest showdown with MC Stan where Touqeer was seen getting panicked and protecting the actor.

During the episode, the host was heard saying that the Imlie actress is obsessed with the actor, and others assumed that she was in love with him. While the two rubbished the claims and said we are good friends, actress’ father has reacted to the same.

Sumbul Touqeer’s father Touqeer Hasan Khan recently reacted to Salman Khan’s ‘Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin Bhanot’ comment and said that he’s a father figure to her. He went on to add that she’s a soft target as everyone in the house kiss and hug each other but only she’s been targeted.

Sumbul’s father Touqeer told ETimes, “She isn’t obsessed with Shalin but is caring towards him. During the fight, even Soundarya was holding Stan back. No one noticed it, but Sumbul came into the limelight. Sab ek doosre ko kiss kar rahe hain, hug kar rahe hain, sab friends hain par agar Sumbul kare toh usko bola jaata hai. This has been happening since day one. Everyone knows that the more they target her, the more hype they will get. She has become a soft target.”

The star father when on to add, “Because of a couple of similarities between Shalin and Sumbul, including sharing a birthday, she found a father figure in him from day one. Talking about panicking during Shalin and MC Stan’s fight on the show, I remember an incident around five years ago when I got into an altercation with someone, she went through something similar. It was like a déjà vu moment with just Shalin instead of me.”

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Touqeer Hasan Khan will be seen speaking to his daughter and show contestant via phone.

