Staying true to its tradition, the Bigg Boss 16 ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is about to bring yet another exhilarating evening packed with invigorating action and drama. Tonight, Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for showcasing her double standards in the house and picking up sides as per her own convenience.

However, Salman Khan will also be seen motivating and appreciating Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her mental health progress and fighting in the toughest of situations in the house. Later, the host in his innate style gives a fun task called ‘Target Game’ wherein the contestants have to splash water on the face of inmates they see as or wish to target in the upcoming weeks. All this will be followed by an intense elimination that leaves everyone in a state of shock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan will be seen having a candid conversation with the cutest boy of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik and giving him some advice. Abdu confesses that he has some feelings for Nimrit but is not able to understand what it really is. Sajid explains to Abdu not to overthink the same as this would only spoil the present and there’s no future whatsoever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

With all the chaos and action happening around the Bigg Boss 16 house, Shekhar Suman will come with some lighter moments and a dose of laughter for the housemates. He starts his segment in his special style of shayari and roasts Archana, Priyanka, Sumbul and Shalin. In one-of-its-kind move, Shekhar takes the housemates through some social media conversations and shows them what’s going on in the outer world. He shows them multiple funny memes doing a round across various social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The Bigg Boss 16 house members will be seen rolling on the floor laughing. From Priyanka’s ‘chal chal chal chal’ to Sajid’s BP, the contestants will be seen enjoying the hilarious memes. Things will get a bit intense in a not-so-funny game wherein Shekhar will be asking the contestants to Like, Dislike and Block their co-contestants. It will be interesting to see who gets the maximum likes and dislikes and who gets blocked!

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney and Make-up Partner MyGlamm every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Makes Everyone Cry, Says To Sidharth Shukla “Thank You Mere Life Mein Aane Ke Liye” Dedicating Him Her Filmfare Award

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News