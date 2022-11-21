The excitement for a new reign of captaincy takes over COLORS Bigg Boss 16 as the master of the house announces a captaincy task that has ‘Raja’ Sajid Khan’s favourite contestants competing against each other. Ex-captains Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik are given the opportunity to earn captaincy with a task that involves non-favourites Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma.

The non-favourites will be occupying a huge makeshift skeleton in the activity area one by one and will communicate a challenging task to one of the contenders for captaincy. These challenges include doing 100 push-ups, having a bowlful of salt, gulping three water bottles, and eating two spoons of chili powder or raw eggs. Sanchalak Sajid Khan will be supervising the nitty-gritty of the entire drill. It will be interesting to watch who among the ex-captains will be the next captain of the house.

Amid the Bigg Boss 16 captaincy tension, the discussion of how real Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s love simmers up. Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Ahluwalia talk about the dynamics of the relationship between Tina and Shalin. Shiv thinks that Tina is changing her stand too often about her feelings for Shalin and Nimrit observes that in the event of a fight the two say extreme things about each other.

Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have a separate chat about the same topic. The former believes that Tina is too smart to get into a relationship with Shalin, and both Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are trying to fool people with their fake love to get ahead in the game. We’ll have to wait and watch to find out whether this much-talked-about Bigg Boss 16 love story withstands the test of time.

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

