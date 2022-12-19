Actor Charu Asopa is quite active on social media as she keeps posting her quirky videos along with her daughter on social media. Currently, everyone on social media is creating videos on Besharam as the song has taken the internet by storm ever since it was released.

From Hina Khan to Munmum Dutta, many celebrities were seen shaking the leg on this chartbuster. Recently, Charu too joined the bandwagon and shared her bold video on the song, Besharam Rang, on the internet. However, the video didn’t go well with the netizens as they brutally trolled Charu for copying Deepika Padukone.

Charu Asopa took to her Instagram and wrote, “I am not the one who follows the trend but this song I really loved. Loved the whole vibe of the song and tripping on the lyrics of #besharamrang. In the video, she can be seen wearing a body-hugging pink athleisure and dancing near the swimming pool.

As soon as she posted the video, a user wrote, “Sasti Deepika.”

Another user was quick to respond and wrote, “Aunty lag rahi ho.”

Some of them even body-shamed the actress and went on to write, “Aunty lag rahi ho.”

Another netizen wrote, “We should not body shame anyone but my dear you are a mom now and you should think at least twice before wearing anything. Don’t compare yourself with Deepika. Deepika is Deepika and you are Charu, both people are poles apart. Be your own personality.”

Looks like netizens are quite unhappy with her dance. However, Charu Asopa has not reacted to any of the comments. Let us know what you think about her dance video.

