Margot Robbie is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She has been in some of the commercial and critically successful movies over the span of her career. Today the filmmakers might queue up in front of her house to sign her but she once had to go for several auditions like every other actor. However, it didn’t always turn out to be very pleasant. The Harley Quinn actress once shared how she turned up at an audition all high on drugs. Before getting any ideas, scroll below and read the entire piece.

Robbie rose to fame with her role in The Wolf of Wall Street opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. After that she did not have to look back and went on to do movies which established her as a versatile actress in the industry. Even her role as the DC anti-heroine won loads of praise and accolades. Now let’s find out how she ended up high in one of her auditions.

Speaking to The Sun, Margot Robbie once shared an incident regarding a film audition which did not go as planned. She recalled, “Oh my God, I had a terrible audition once. It’s kind of a long story. In America, obviously, the name of medications is different to what they are in Australia.” She continued, “I had this really small day surgery thing the day before a big audition that I really wanted the role for, and I was in so much pain. I was at my friend’s house and he’d just had root canal treatment.”

Margot Robbie then added, “I was like, ‘I’m in so much pain but I’ve got this audition tomorrow’. And he was like, ‘Oh well, I’ve got painkillers from the root canal. Take them when you wake up before your audition and you’ll be fine’. And he said, ‘Here, take two’. And when he said, ‘Take two’ I thought he meant to take two as the dosage, but he really meant to take two just in case I needed another one later.”

She went on, “Anyway, I woke up and I was getting ready for this audition, didn’t get time to eat breakfast so, on an empty stomach, I had two. I’m driving and halfway there, I was suddenly like, ‘Oh my God, what a lovely day it is!’ I’ve got one hand out the window. I was off my head. It was a terrible audition, I’m sure!”

Margot Robbie revealed she spent her entire audition on the couch, as she said, “‘I THINK I’M HIGH. I remember curling up on the couch, and the whole thing was terrible.” Not only following the audition, but she also had a driving test and recalling that, she said, “I was going for my driving test right afterwards to get my American licence, and I was like, ‘I am not OK, I cannot do a driver’s test’. Fortunately, my friend worked at Sony, which is where I was doing the audition, and I ran to her office and was like, ‘Can you give me food or something? I think I’m high. I’m not sure but I think I’m high, help me’. It was hilarious.”

