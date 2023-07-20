Bollywood has been facing a tough time at the box office, and there’s no denying that. Ever since the Pandemic hit the world, actors and producers have found it tough to make a mark at the box office. Since 2021-2022, few films like Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi, The Kashmir Files, Pathaan and have spelt their magic and worked wonders at the ticket window. On the other hand, a few big-budget films like Laal Singh Chadha, Ram Setu, Vikram Vedha, Raksha Bandhan and many others doomed at the box office. Now recently, Bollywood producer Ronnie Screwvala has reflected up on the same.

The ace film producer recently sat down for an interesting interview in a podcast where here spoke about Bollywood losing its essence and facing difficulties in dragging the audience to the theatres. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronnie Screwvala called out other Bollywood filmmakers for taking the audience for granted. He further added that they are in their own world in the La La Land, which makes them irrelevant. During his recent appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, when Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala was asked why has Bollywood lost the charm, he said, “I don’t want to be judgmental, but I think we’ve taken our audience for granted here. And that’s the problem, and we haven’t made the change.

Ronnie Screwvala further said, “When you’re an insular industry — and I’m not saying we necessarily are, because I don’t want to be critical, I’m very much a part of it, and I’m proud of it — but when you’re insular, and you’re clannish, you just say the same thing again.”

Further adding, “When you’re with people who finish the sentence for you, it’s the most dangerous place to be in. Every meeting, someone is finishing the sentence for you, you’re going out saying, ‘What a culture…’ Sorry, but where’s the diversity? What’s going on outside? How are you going to figure this part out? Who’s going to challenge you? You’re in you’re own world, you’re in la la land. One, you’re in your own world, then you’re in la la land, then you’re irrelevant.”

Well, how many of you agree with him? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jaya Bachchan Slams Manipur Video Of Women Paraded N*ked, Says “Haathi Ke Daat Hai” Over Government’s Promise Of 50% Women Panel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News