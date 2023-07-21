The Barbie fever is taking over the whole world and one of the most bold celebrities out there is not shying away from the hype. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have rocked the theatres worldwide with this epic movie. Now, the person in discussion is Uorfi Javed who raised the temperature on her Instagram this Friday. She can be seen in her raunchy silver outfit with bright pink hair giving us new Barbie goals.

The 25-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share her new look saying, “Actually a barbie” giving her fans a proper look at her new style. She then goes on to mention the Romeo Lane property the video was filmed at. Javed also added the viral track by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice titled ‘Barbie World (with Aqua)’ in the video, sharing the video with her 4.2 million followers.

In recent years, Uorfi Javed has created quite the buzz for herself through steamy pictures and what people consider ‘questionable outfits’. But this particular look which bodes well with the trend has swayed her fan base. She can be seen wearing a barely there bikini bra studded with beads and covering just her n*pples and paired it with tiny shorts and flaunted her pink hair like a pro. One fan wrote, “Blooming like a flower.” Another fan said “Kuch bi ho yrr urfi aap ho badi kmal ki… I love your guts.” One more fan supported Javed and wrote, “This #Barbie can’t get off my eyes.”

Uorfi Javed’s claim to fame was Bigg Boss OTT which landed her some serious media coverage. She was then in the 14th season of MTV Splitsvilla as the Mischief Maker. One can even recall her from stints in daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Now, the talk of the town is that she will finally make her Bollywood debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2. However, an official confirmation is still pending.

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles. The movie has been welcomed with positive reviews so far with soaring box office numbers.

