Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that actress Madhuri Dixit Nene had adopted her dog ‘Redo’, after the shoot of musical romantic drama ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’.

During the sixth episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Big B had asked contestant Kunal Sinh Dodia from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, “Which animal acts as an umpire in the film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’?” The options were – An elephant, A bird, A cat and A dog.

Kunal gave the right answer, which was the dog. Amitabh Bachchan then says: “Redo is an Indian Spitz dog. He had played the role of Tuffy in Sooraj Barjatya’s blockbuster film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’. In one scene, it was shown as an empire in a cricket match. And after the shooting got over, Madhuri Dixit had adopted the dog.”

‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ is a 1994 film written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and produced by Rajshri Productions.

The film starred Madhuri Dixit as Nisha and Salman Khan as Prem in the lead. Redo played the role of Tuffy, who was Prem’s dog.

The flick also featured Mohnish Bahl as Rajesh, Renuka Shahane as Pooja, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, and Himani Shivpuri among others in pivotal roles.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

