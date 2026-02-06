Madhuri Dixit Nene has proven once again that her stardom is timeless. Her latest crime thriller, Mrs Deshpande, has officially carved out a spot for itself among the most-viewed digital properties in India in 2025. The show arrived on JioHotstar on January 19, 2025 and in no time, it found a spot in the top 50 most-viewed Streaming Originals Of India in 2025.

Landing at the 36th spot, the show helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor has outperformed several high-octane male-led thrillers and big-budget dramas released this year. With a final tally of 9.9 million views, Madhuri Dixit’s killer avatar managed to edge past the gritty prison drama Black Warrant, which previously held a lifetime viewership of 9.8 million views.

Mrs Despande OTT Verdict

Mrs Deshpande‘s success can be attributed to Madhuri Dixit breaking her Dhak Dhak girl persona and playing a cold, calculated character, which gave the series the edge it needed. However, the heavy competition and the series not reaching a peak as per the mystery-thriller genre dampened its chances of reaching the 10 million mark.

Despite its impressive entry into the general Top 50, the competition among female-led narratives remained fierce. While Mrs Deshpande performed well, it ultimately failed to break into the Top 3 all-time women-led series, falling just short of the 10-million milestone required to challenge the leaders.

Check out the top 5 female-led series of 2025.

Dabba Cartel: 12.8 Million Delhi Crime S3: 12.5 Million Maharani: 10.6 Million Kull: The Legacy: 10.4 Million Mrs Deshpande: 9.9 Million

Finishing as the 36th most-viewed streaming original in India, Mrs Deshpande solidified Madhuri Dixit as a trusted OTT star, and her upcoming film on Netflix, Maa Behen, is something I am rooting for. I hope her charm in this OTT innings comes out as a winner!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Annual List of the top 50 most-viewed digital properties of 2025.

