Mrs Deshpande OTT Verdict (Final): Madhuri Dixit’s Killer Avatar Finishes With An Entry In Top 50! (Photo Credit –Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit Nene has proven once again that her stardom is timeless. Her latest crime thriller, Mrs Deshpande, has officially carved out a spot for itself among the most-viewed digital properties in India in 2025. The show arrived on JioHotstar on January 19, 2025 and in no time, it found a spot in the top 50 most-viewed Streaming Originals Of India in 2025.

Landing at the 36th spot, the show helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor has outperformed several high-octane male-led thrillers and big-budget dramas released this year. With a final tally of 9.9 million views, Madhuri Dixit’s killer avatar managed to edge past the gritty prison drama Black Warrant, which previously held a lifetime viewership of 9.8 million views.

Mrs Despande OTT Verdict

Mrs Deshpande‘s success can be attributed to Madhuri Dixit breaking her Dhak Dhak girl persona and playing a cold, calculated character, which gave the series the edge it needed. However, the heavy competition and the series not reaching a peak as per the mystery-thriller genre dampened its chances of reaching the 10 million mark.

Despite its impressive entry into the general Top 50, the competition among female-led narratives remained fierce. While Mrs Deshpande performed well, it ultimately failed to break into the Top 3 all-time women-led series, falling just short of the 10-million milestone required to challenge the leaders.

Check out the top 5 female-led series of 2025.

  1. Dabba Cartel: 12.8 Million
  2. Delhi Crime S3: 12.5 Million
  3. Maharani: 10.6 Million
  4. Kull: The Legacy: 10.4 Million
  5. Mrs Deshpande: 9.9 Million

Finishing as the 36th most-viewed streaming original in India, Mrs Deshpande solidified Madhuri Dixit as a trusted OTT star, and her upcoming film on Netflix, Maa Behen, is something I am rooting for. I hope her charm in this OTT innings comes out as a winner!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Annual List of the top 50 most-viewed digital properties of 2025.

