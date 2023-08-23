If there is one celebrity who has been making the headlines a lot in the last couple of days, it has to be controversial queen Rakhi Sawant. After her ‘alleged’ husband Adil Khan Durrani made shocking accusations and claims, Rakhi held a press conference, hitting back at all he said and calling him out for his behaviour, she’s back in the news.

According to reports, Rakhi BFF Rajshree More has filed a police complaint against the Bigg Boss fame for threatening her. Read on to know more about it and Rakhi’s response to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by India Today, Rakhi Sawant’s best friend – or should we now say former best friend, Rajshree More has filed a police case against Rakhi. As per Rajshree, she filed the complaint as she has received threats from Rakhi. She told celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani that she will share the details of the complaint with the media soon, saying, “Rakhi threatened me the day Adil made his first appearance, and there is more that I will reveal to the media.”

Reacting to this news, Rakhi Sawant told ETimes TV she was shocked by everything happening. She said, “I am totally shocked. She has been my friend, my jaan. Yeh logon ko kya ho raha hai (What’s happening with people)? In friendship, differences happen. Behti ganga mein sab haath dho rahe hain. Ab sirf Rakhi dikhne wali hai.” She continued, “Ab isko kya ho gaya? I am shocked. Ab jao is bechari ka interview le lo. She wants to be seen on TV. After this, if you want my reaction, please come and take it.”

Stating that Rajshree seems to be siding with Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant said, “Rakhi ko kya kya jhelna padta hai. She is my friend and will always remain one. We have stood by each other in difficult time. I will continue to love her because she is amazing.” Asking the media to question Rajshree about supporting Adil, Rakhi said, “I have given up on friendship as well, shaadi se toh pehle hi vishwas udd gaya tha. But no matter what, she is my friend.”

Let us know your honest thoughts about the ongoing Rakhi Sawant drama in the comments.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Hits Back “Maar Maar Ke Islam Qubool Karwaya… Adil Khan Ki Wajeh Se Muslim Log Badnam Hai” Bashing Her Alleged Ex-Husband After His Explosive Press Conference

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News