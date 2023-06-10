Rakhi Sawant is known for making provocative and controversial remarks, which have generated significant media attention. Her bold and sometimes outrageous statements have often sparked debates and garnered praise and criticism. She once even got into a war of words with Tanushree Dutta.

In 2018, Rakhi held a press conference where she accused Tanushree of r*ping her thrice twelve years ago. She also called her a ‘man from the inside’ and a lesbian. Rakhi also claimed that Tanushree was her best friend back then and took her to rave parties where she forced her to consume drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tanushree has now issued a statement, slamming Rakhi for her comments. “My parents always told me to choose my friends very carefully, and I learnt to live by that advice. I simply avoid at all cost people I think are not good for me. So it’s disgusting when uncouth, uneducated, dirty, downmarket, classless, characterless, perverted, degraded abominations like Rakhi Sawant claim to ever be friends with me,” she said.

According to Tanushree Dutta, their only interaction occurred in the international airport lounge in 2009. Rakhi could grab Tanushree despite her repeated attempts to “ignore her desperate advances.” Rakhi’s strategy includes Tanushree becoming a Christian, reports India Today.

“She told me that I will go to hell if I don’t believe in Jejus. Of course, the fanatic fool didn’t have an answer when I asked her the exact location of heaven and hell. Then Rakhi went on to trash Hinduism and murti puja by calling it devil worship. At this point, I got disgusted with her and told her to back off,” she said.

Tanushree identified as a “agnostic spiritual seeker” and said Rakhi’s “ridiculous conversion tactics” were what ultimately led her away from Christianity. Many years passed before she finally started to believe in and fall in love with Jesus Christ.

“These Rakhi Sawants of the world are the kind of people who are the reason the minorities get into trouble in our country. When they are Hindu, they talk badly about other religions, and when they convert, they talk badly about Hinduism. But the good ones get judged by the behaviour of these so-called converts,” Tanushree wrote, adding that the “real reason” Rakhi was badmouthing her was because of “a conversion attempt gone bad”.

Rakhi said that Tanushree shaved her head because she was a ‘man from the inside’ and a lesbian. To this, Tanushree responded, “Calling me homos*xual because I shaved my head. In both the Hindu and Buddhist traditions, when one gets ‘diksha’ or initiation into deep spiritual practises or yogic sadhana, out of devotion and surrender to God and guru, one gives up their identity signified by giving up the hair. Insulting a serious Hindu tradition by calling it a homosexual practise… Shame on you Rakhi!”

Tanushree Dutta called Rakhi a “s*x and money-obsessed moron” and asked, “Have you done plastic surgery on your brain also?” She added, “You will perish along with your lies and so will your friends who have put you up for it.”

Must Read: Gandii Baat Actress Gehana Vasisth Moves On Months After P*rn Case, Gets Married To Faizan Ansari – Wedding Pictures Surface On The Internet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News