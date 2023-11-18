Tom Hiddleston as Loki has garnered a lot of fans with his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, but the actor is quite charmed by the King Khan of Bollywood. Tom once spoke about being moved by Shah Rukh Khan’s film Devdas, and the Hollywood star’s love for Pathaan remains the same even after years. Scroll below to find out what Loki has to say about SRK!

Tom left his fans in speculations after the finale episode of Loki Season 2, as many are guessing that this is his last outing in the role of God of Mischief, aka God of Stories now. He appeared in character in 2011’s Thor as the main antagonist, and he continued his villainous role in 2012’s The Avengers, but eventually, he turned out to be a hero and a savior. The actor has millions of fans worldwide but is a fan of the ‘global’ star, SRK.

In 2021, Tom Hiddleston spoke to NCTV’s Rohit Khilnani while promoting Loki Season 1. In that interview, The Night Manager star praised Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpiece Devdas. He revealed that he went to see the film in a local theatre. He said, “I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah, I remember that very much.” he further tried to imitate the iconic SRK pose while sitting and connected that to his MCU character saying “Loki kind of does that too.”

Before the interview, Tom Hiddleston was seen in a promotional video for Loki Season 1. He took Shah Rukh Khan’s name twice – first when asked how he remembered India and second when asked about Bollywood. Tom’s admiration for SRK reached the Jawan star, and he even reposted the Loki promotional video with a sweet note for the actor.

You are kind, God of Mischief… hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1! https://t.co/MFTJBHCtJu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 11, 2021

Not just Tom Hiddleston but many other Hollywood actors are his fans, including Daniel Radcliffe, who expressed his wish to work with King Khan in Bollywood.

Robert Pattinson, known for his Twilight series and now The Batman, also likes Shah Rukh and has watched his DDLJ.

Penelope Cruz also once admitted being a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and lauded his film Swades.

Returning to Tom Hiddleston after the finale episode of Loki Season 2, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the MCU star said that Shah Rukh Khan is perfect to play one of Loki’s variants.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+. And for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

