Rani Mukerji was one of the leading actresses in Bollywood during the naughties. She delivered several memorable performances and has frequently worked under the production house Yash Raj Films. However, not many know that once her parents were locked up late, Yash Chopra’s room in his office. Scroll down to know.

Rani is known for her versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters, she has earned critical acclaim and numerous awards throughout her career. However, there was a brief time when she refused to take any film after the failure of Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

At that time, Rani Mukerji was offered the film Saathiya, a remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Alai Payuthey, by Yash Chopra. In a discussion with News 18, she disclosed that the late filmmaker-producer proposed releasing them only upon her acceptance of the role.

Rani Mukerji said, “At that time, (I was) refusing work like my mother thought I had gone mad because anything that was getting offered to me I was just like ‘no, no, no.’ I started taking decisions then,” adding that she was not doing anything at the time.

“A lot of film critics and magazines had written me off, and they said, ‘her career’s over,’ and I was okay with that. I was like, probably they are right, but I’m not going to give up. I’m going to take up something that my heart believes in. Then luckily, Saathiya came along, and I remember Yash (Chopra) uncle calling my parents to the office. My parents had gone to tell Yash uncle that ‘Rani is not interested in doing this film’. He called me up and said, ‘Beta, you’re making a very big mistake. I’m locking the door of my room, and I’m not letting your parents out till you say yes to the film’. And I thank him for that,” she added.

For the unversed, Saathiya starred Vivek Oberoi as well and was directed by Shaad Ali.

Yash Chopra worked with Rani on a few movies as a producer and director. He directed her in Veer-Zaara while doubling up as a producer in several films via YRF. The filmmaker died on 13 October 2012. Rani married his son, Aditya Chopra, in 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter, Adira, in 2015.

About Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji quickly established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, delivering memorable performances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Hum Tum (2004), Black (2005), and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” (2006). Known for her versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters, she has earned critical acclaim and numerous awards throughout her career.

Some of Rani Mukerji’s most iconic roles include her portrayal of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, her emotionally charged performance as Michelle McNally in Black, and her gritty role in Mardaani (2014), showcasing her ability to take on diverse and challenging roles.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Revelation About Ranbir Kapoor Asking Her To ‘Wipe Off’ Her Lipstick Stirs A Controversy, Netizens Call Out RK Over His ‘Misogynistic’ Nature: “Very Kabir Singh That Sounded”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News