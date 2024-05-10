Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller Yodha was released in theatres on March 15, 2024. Two months after its theatrical release, the action thriller is now available to stream online. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, and Sunny Hinduja.

Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, received mixed reviews from the critics and audience and didn’t perform exceptionally well at the box office. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. A few days ago, the action thriller dropped on Prime Video, but people had to rent it. Well, you don’t have to do that anymore.

Yodha On OTT

Yodha is a story about a soldier named Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra), who would do anything to save his elite task force. However, a place hijack makes everyone around him suspicious of his intentions. Will Arun save the passengers, a big impending threat, and prove he’s innocent? The movie keeps you hooked with thrilling fight sequences.

Prime Video took to its social media to share the good news that Sidharth’s Yodha is now streaming on its platform. Now, people who have subscribed to the OTT platform don’t have to rent it. They can watch it for free. “when danger closes in, courage soars high,” reads the Instagram caption.

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani’s Yodha will stream in 240 countries and territories. In the comments section of Prime Video’s post, fans have praised the Sidharth starrer. One comment reads, “If Dharma had asked Sidharth to do various interviews for the promotion of this movie then such a good movie would have been a blockbuster.. And if the release date of this movie was later, the movie would have been a blockbuster.” Another fan posted, “Its a great movie. We enjoyed your superb acting and movie as well”.



