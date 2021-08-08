Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest last month in the case of P*rnography opened a can of worms. Sherlyn Chopra has been speaking against him following the arrest and even accused him of s*xual assault.

Advertisement

The actress recently was summoned by Property Cell in the same case and had recorded a statement in the case. She also claimed that Kundra not only assaulted her but also described his marital relations with his wife as ‘complicated.’

Advertisement

Now as per the Times Of India report, Sherlyn Chopra revealed that Raj Kundra contacted her for making films and she signed an agreement in March this year. He also said to her that his wife Shilpa Shetty liked Chopra’s work. The actress further said, “He wanted me to join him and the name of the app would be the ‘Sherlyn Chopra app’.”

Chopra also made a revelation that Kundra wanted different videos in the app. The alleged videos were of glamour, high fashion, fitness, fun and other things. She said the concept was glamour in the beginning but later she was told to do “semi-n*de and n*de films”.

The report also quoted Sherlyn Chopra as saying, “During the shoot, I was encouraged. They used to say I am doing great and Shilpa has seen your photos and videos and has appreciated my work. And when you get so much praise from the seniors it does not make you feel that you are doing something wrong and it makes you think to do better.”

“I was told that whatever they are doing is not wrong, during that time no legal notice was given to us…. at that time it did not seem that anything wrong was happening,” she added.

When Sherlyn Chopra was asked about why she got involved in the movies as pornography was illegal, the actress said, “she was the one who first went to Maharashtra Cyber Crime branch”.

Must Read: Not Fawad Khan But Scam 1992 Star Pratik Gandhi In Aditya Dhar’s Film To Avoid ‘Pakistani Artists’ Controversy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube