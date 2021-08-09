Advertisement

It’s a new day and we’re back with another exciting unknown fact related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As Hrithik Roshan‘s cult, Koi Mil Gaya completed 18 years today, we decided to unveil an interesting fact connected to both film and the show.

Koi Mil Gaya turned out to be a game-changer for Bollywood. It was the first big sci-fi hit in the industry. Be it technology or the concept, the film won hearts in every department. One of the major pillars was, of course, Hrithik’s friend, Jadoo. And you will be shocked to know that the actor who was under Jadoo’s costumes was also part of Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani led sitcom.

Advertisement

Before we go any further, let us inform you that the actor who played Jadoo was Indravadan Purohit. The same actor even played a character of Daya’s (Disha Vakani) relative in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It’s during the storyline which features Sundar (Daya’s brother) and the members of ‘Shri Sai Bhakt Mandal.’

Check out the video below (Skip to 1:11 minutes):

Did you find today’s story interesting? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been part of the news for all different reasons. Among those was Munmun Dutta’s absence. Many believed that the actress has quit the show post casteist slur controversy. However, a few days back, she cleared the air on such reports by stating she’s still the part of the show.

“Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue,” Munmun said while talking to Times Of India.

Must Read: Never Have I Ever Fame Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Becomes 2nd South Asian To Feature On Teen Vogue Cover

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube