Sara Ali Khan unveiled the poster ‘Mission Frontline’ on Wednesday.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster of her upcoming show on discovery+. Sara will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam for the show.

The audience will get to see Sara Ali Khan in a never-seen-before avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India’s first female commando unit to tackle rising crime against women in the state.

Sara Ali Khan’s looks has already created a huge buzz amid her fans and they are waiting for the episode to release early.

Veerangana Force was launched in November 2012, after a year’s training in Tamil Nadu. They are a group of women commando force of the Assam Police. They have been trained in ‘silent drill’ known only to US marines, martial arts, bike riding, horse riding, use of weapons to take on eve-teasers, or anyone trying to harm women’s modesty.

They wear black uniforms and violet caps.

