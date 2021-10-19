Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra not only established herself in the industry but also in Hollywood. She is now happily married to Nick Jonas, but decades ago she was reportedly in a relationship with Aseem Merchant. The two dated during their modelling days.

Advertisement

However, their alleged relationship didn’t last long and the two called it off after Priyanka joined Bollywood. Years later, Aseem became a producer and decided to make a film on her. Reportedly, Aseem’s film was supposedly not only a chronicle of Priyanka’s modelling days but also her infamous feud with her ex-manager Prakash Jaju over finances.

Advertisement

To recall Prakash Jaju had alleged that Priyanka Chopra owed him a large amount of money. That’s when her late father Col. Ashok Chopra stepped in and filed a police complaint against him alleging false accusations and threatening of the family members. Jaju later spent over two months behind bars.

Reports about her biopic did not go down well with The White Tiger Actress who then expressed her displeasure during an interview. As reported by India Today, she said, “It would be extremely flattering for me if someone would make a biopic on my life, but this particular situation makes me very angry as I know what my family and I went through during that phase of our lives and what upsets me is that people want to glorify something which was a painful part in my life. I think it’s extremely disturbing.”

Later Aseem Merchant went on to clarify that the film 67 Days was about Jaju and not a biopic on Priyanka Chopra. He also said that he has no intention of hurting her. During a conversation with news Agency IANS, he said, “The tweets of Mr Prakash Jaju are untrue, very disturbing and in bad taste, I’d like to clarify here that neither am I in touch with him nor part of any of this negative activity, I was approached to produce the film ’67 days’ his biopic and thought it would make an interesting film about a celeb manager and his journey but distanced myself from this episode after seeing it being blown into another direction and have shelved the idea permanently of making that film, as I’d never want to hurt or upset Priyanka as she’s one of the nicest, most hardworking and family-oriented girl I’ve ever known I always wish her the very best!!”

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra File Defamation Suit Worth 50 Crores Against Sherlyn Chopra!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube