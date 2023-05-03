Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s next which is tentatively titled ‘VD12’ has officially been launched on Wednesday with a pooja ceremony.

The action thriller film with be directed by the ‘Jersey‘ maker Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri and also stars Sreeleela, who is known for her work in films such as ‘Kiss’, ‘Pelli SandaD’ and ‘Dhamaka’.

The official Twitter handle of Sithara Entertainments shared a slew of pictures featuring Vijay, Sreeleela, Gowtam and many more. A picture of the film’s clapboard was shared as well.

“#VD12Begins #VD12 officially launched today with a Pooja Ceremony Shoot begins from June 2023 An @anirudhofficial Musical @TheDeverakonda @sreeleela14 @gowtam19 @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @NavinNooli #GirishGangadharan @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas,” the tweet read.

The shooting will commence in June. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Vijay Devarakonda’s last theatrical outing Liger a pan-India movie directed by Puri Jagannath, was a box office disaster. The debacle was a big blow for the Tollywood actor who had captured the imagination of youngsters across the country.

Vijay Deverakonda also announced his next with Parasuram, who previously helmed Geeta Govindam which saw Vijay cast with Rashmika. “We are getting back together” shared Vijay Deverakonda while announcing his next with Geeta Govindam director. The 2018 Telugu movie is among Vijay’s biggest hits and firmly out him in the top bracket.

The announcement of his next movie with Parasuram indicates that Vijay is getting back to the drawing board to redefine his career path with movies that are story-oriented.

Started his career as a supporting actor in the 2011 film Nuvvila and the 2012 film Life Is Beautiful. The actor gained recognition for his role in Yevade Subramanyam. After the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, Vijay worked in content-driven films like Dear Comrade, Pelli Choopulu, and Taxiwaala.

