Naga Chaitanya is now neck-deep busy promoting his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Custody. However, the South Indian actor was all over the news when he and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their divorce from each other. Their massive fanbase was heartbroken and was left disappointed. However, soon after their divorce, Naga’s alleged dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala were spread like wildfire.

Now, Naga opened up about what irritates him the most after a breakup, and it’s not what you may think. Keep scrolling to get the scoop and read further!

While promoting his film Custody, Naga Chaitanya appeared in a ‘Truth or Dare’ video with Youtuber Irfan on Irfan’s Views, where he got candid about relationships, breakups and regrets. Irfan spoke about how his two and a half years ex wanted to be good friends after the split and asked the actor what’s rejection in a relationship. Naga shared, “We can be good friends. It is that part that irritates me the most. I didn’t ask for friendship.” For the unversed, Naga separated from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021.

Check out the full video here:

When the interview clip went viral on social media platforms, netizens agreed with Naga Chaitanya. One such netizen commented, “+1. Can totally relate to that kind of irritation.”

Going further in the conversation, when Naga Chaitanya was asked about if he had any regrets about his life, the actor was quick to respond to that as well. And talking about having no regrets, Naga said, “I don’t have any regrets per se. I see them as experiences from which I’ve learnt. There are 2-3 films that I regret doing but again I see them as the kind of work I shouldn’t repeat.”

Well, while Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for Custody, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to feature in Citadel along with Varun Dhawan.

What are your thoughts about Naga’s opinion about being friends with one’s ex? Let us know in the comments!

