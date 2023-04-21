Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to rule the web with her breathtakingly stunning photos every time she posts them on her official Insta handle. A couple of days back, Sam dashed off to London for the premiere of Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, along with Varun Dhawan. Soon after the event took place, social media was flooded with photos taking it by storm. However, days later, netizens noticed an interesting thing.

In October 2021, the actress took everyone by storm when she announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. After years of their marriage, the couple announced their divorce ahead of their wedding anniversary. While Sam has been in the news owing to her professional reasons, Naga has been making headlines for his alleged love affair with ‘Made In Heaven’ fame Sobhita Dhulipala.

Coming back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who looks smoking hot in two-piece co-ord sets, photos have got netizens’ attention as they spot her tattoo. Well, it’s the same tattoo she had got inked for her now ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The Oo Antava actress got ‘Chay’ tattooed for her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on the right side of her rib. But it looks like the actress hasn’t gotten it removed despite her separation from Naga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Earlier speaking to Zoom, Samantha had opened up about handling divorce. She had completely denied with handling it grace and said, “Maybe from a third person’s point of view it’s that, I was just being myself. I don’t know any other way to react. Nobody else is deciding for me, there’s no one in my head, it’s my natural reaction.” Adding, “I see all of the lows, all the days I didn’t want to get out of bed, I see the crying, I see the constant asking my mom if I’m going to be okay. That’s not superhuman strength. There’s a little girl in there as well, who is weak and wants to get better.”

“I was in a very, very dark place during the toughest times of this condition. You name it, I had the most darkest thoughts. And then I realised that I’m not going to do anything about these dark thoughts. If I’m not going to let it destroy me, it means that I’m going to have to start putting one step forward. And every day after that, I took it one step at a time, and I’ve had amazing people, family and close friends, who’ve stood by me every single day,” Samantha had said while choking.

After the box office debacle of Shaakuntalam, Samantha will team up with Varun Dhawan for an Indian version of Citadel.

