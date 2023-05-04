Last month, Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha made headlines when she was rumoured to be a reason for rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s break-up with Tina Thadani. The rapper has been making headlines owing to his personal life after his divorce from Shalini Talwar. However, in April, rumours of their break up began making headlines after they called it quits days after being spotted holding hands with Nushrratt Bharuccha. However, in the latest, the actress has addressed her breakup rumours.

The actress is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film ‘Chatrapathi’ along with South actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda. Nushrratt earlier starred in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s music video Siyaan Ji in 2021.

In her latest interview with Indian Express, Nushrratt Bharuccha addressed her dating rumours with Yo Yo Honey Singh and said this is the first dating rumours of her career. She told the portal, “You know what yeh mere life ka pehla dating rumour hai (This is my life’s first dating rumour). Everywhere that I have been, there has been no rumour. Also, because I have never been with anyone.”

She further said, “When this came, I was like ‘Wow, I finally have one’. Now when people ask me these questions in rapid fire, I can at least tell them that I too had a dating rumour. I think people have no work in life and they also have a great imagination. So karte raho, I have no problem.”

Earlier a report about Honey Singh and Tina Thadani’s break up read, “They wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and is trying to focus on her work. Honey is not shy talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Nushrratt Bharuccha’s reaction to her dating rumours? Do let us know.

