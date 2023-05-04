Salman Khan has time and again been targeted for both his personal and professional life and interestingly, whenever it is possible for the Bollywood superstar he has addressed the baseless rumours. In 2021, a similar incident happened when Salman Khan was accused of having a wife in Dubai along with a teen daughter and that he has provided them with a house. Read on to know how the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star reacted to this accusation.

Salman Khan is currently in the contemplating zone after getting mixed reactions to his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film took 10 days to cross the 100-crore mark at the domestic box-office.

Circling back to Salman Khan’s controversy, the actor appeared on the new season of his brother Arbaaz Khan’s talk show Pinch in 2021, as reported by The Indian Express. While reading out a tweet to Salman, Arbaaz Khan revealed that a user accused Salman of having a house in Dubai, a wife named Noor and a 17-year-old daughter. The actor laughed it off claiming, “These people are well-informed. Yeh bifizool ki baatein hai. I don’t know who they are talking about. Do they think that I’ll respond to them saying that I don’t have a wife, I live in Hindustan, in Galaxy Apartments, with my father living above me? This is something that everyone in India knows.”

Salman was also called a fake person in another tweet and reacting to the same, the actor said, “He must have had a bad experience somewhere. Biwi ne do comment acche maare mujpar, bacchi must love me, saying picture dekhni hai.”

Salman Khan also opined on celebrities getting questioned about maintaining silence regarding the state of affairs in India. “It depends on the intention. There are two sides to every problem, for or against. If you talk against for, against side gets after you and vice-versa,” said the actor.

Salman added, “It is better to escape from all this. Unless it’s a very important thing, absolutely wrong and life-or-death, then it’s your moral duty, then you need to talk on that. Till the time you’re not directly in that political scenario, you’re not aware of the things going on, it’s okay to say no comments. No comments par bhi comments hote hain.

