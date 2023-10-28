After the debacle of her back-to-back films, Kangana Ranaut returned to the silver screen with Sarvesh Mewara’s directorial Tejas. After being in the making for quite some time, the makers released the official trailer, which garnered a positive response from one and all. However soon after the film hit the big screens, it received poor to mixed reviews from audience and critics so much so that it failed to take off. For the unversed, the film earned just 1.25 crore.

As the film struggled on its opening day, the Queen actress’ old statement dissing the collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi has gone viral. Soon after Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s directorial hit the big screens, the actress penned a note on her Instagram story saying 200 crore would be burnt to ashes.

Amid Tejas‘ poor box office opening, Kangana Ranaut’s old statement has gone viral and it reads, “This Friday 200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki Pari (who likes to keep a British passport). Because Papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting… Yeh nahi sudhrenge. No wonders screens are going to South and Hollywood films. Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

Now netizens have been slamming the actress for bashing other Bollywood films and not talking about her disasters. Not only that, even a few social media users even called it ‘Karma’.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “She has a lot to say about commercial fate and commercial performance of Alia, Karan and Ranbir’s films but won’t say a word about her own mega disasters,” while another said, “Funny how Didi mentions screen count south ko ja rahe hai. Chandramukhi 2 bhi flop, Thalavi bhi flop. Didi ki harr movie disaster.”

A third one wrote, “Kangu has a an army on every social media here as well who only supports her for the hate she spreads they doesn’t show up in thetres lol.. How is she always struggling to cross 1 crore.”

A fourth user commented, “If you don’t believe in Karma, all you need is a glance at Kangana’s downfall.”

A fifth one said, “Kya se kya ho gya ….that’s what happens when you think entire world revolves around you.”

A sixth netizen wrote, “Kangu is counting her last days in bollywood. She’ll practically do anything and say anything to stay relevant. Give it 5 more years and at most she’ll be hosting cheap reality shows.”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt has also reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s statement and said, “Lord Krishna had said in The Gita, inaction in action. That’s what I will say.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Anushka Sharma Categorically Refused Dating Ranveer Singh & Said “For Me, Relationship Can’t Be Frivolous” – No Wonder, How Virat Kohli Is A Changed Man!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News