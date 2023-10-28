Salman Khan is one of the massiest stars this country has ever seen. When he says “Mere baare mein itna mat sochna dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi” he actually means. So have been most of his films. You can’t relate to them, but still, people end up loving the no-brainers, all of them making their way to the reputed multi-crore clubs.

The superstar is gearing up for his net film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The Spy-Universe film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, will be his 17th 100-crore film. However, we go back to his first 100 crore film, which was Dabangg.

Released in 2010, Dabangg gave Salman Khan a much-needed makeover. Although Prabhudeva gave him a breather with Wanted in 2009, it was Dabangg that started Salman Khan’s winning streak at the box office. None ever wondered if he would drop his suave, dapper image to imbibe this moustache-clad, on the bulkier side, police officer from a small town.

But Bhaijaan slipped into Chulbul Pandey if it was his alter ego, and the rest, as they say, is history. The film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap’s brother. Anurag, who was unceremoniously dropped from directing Tere Naam after he suggested Bhai grow some chest hair. In one of the interviews, he said, “I think I made Salman a bit nervous.”

In the same interview by Open, he told, “If Quentin Tarantino were to make a film in India, it would be like this,” talking about the genius film Dabangg, his brother Abhinav created with Salman. Was it a sarcasm? Or a praise? Only Anurag can tell.

However, maybe Bhaijaan was irked with Anurag Kashyap since Tere Naam, or he just smelled the sarcasm in Anurag’s tone while he praised Dabangg. When he was told what the Bombay Velvet director said about his Chulbul Pandey’s Dabangg Avatar, he shrugged and retorted he had not seen any of the Anurag Kashyap. Working with Abhinav Kashyap was just a coincidence.

From that day to date, Salman Khan and Anurag Kashyap have never crossed paths. However, in many of his interviews, Kashyap has expressed how he was ousted from Tere Naam without even being informed, and Satish Kaushik replaced him overnight just because he suggested Salman grow chest hair as he wanted the superstar to look like a regular Mathura boy from college.

Perhaps, what Anurag Kashyap did not know was that you do not mess with Bhaijaan!

