Thalapathy Vijay‘s Leo is enjoying a glorious run at the worldwide box office and has already emerged as the third highest-grossing film in the history of Kollywood. While the majority of film lovers in India are celebrating this fact, some claim that the numbers that are doing the rounds are fake. Thankfully, none other than producer SS Lalit Kumar has broken his silence on it, and below is all you need to know!

For those who don’t know, the action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj took an earth-shattering start globally by raking in 148.50 crore gross. With such a figure, it was clear that Kollywood had gotten its history maker and sticking very much with its initial momentum, the film cleared the hurdles like 400 crores and 450 crores in no time. Since then, some have claimed that all these figures are highly exaggerated or fake.

Interestingly, the actuals are higher than what the makers are posting. A few days back, the official poster was released for the worldwide box office collection, and the number that was mentioned on it was slightly lower than what the majority of box office trackers shared. The makers were praised for this move as the claim of faking the collection was totally rubbed off.

Apart from the fake collection allegation, Leo makers are also accused of proxy bookings overseas by some as they are finding it hard to digest the overwhelming response the film has got in the international market. Addressing all these allegations, producer SS Lalit Kumar has broken his silence in a recent interview.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, SS Lalit Kumar said, “We announced actual box office numbers without any exaggeration, 461 crores in 1st week is absolutely genuine. I don’t have any motive to fake the numbers, and the movie is doing very well in overseas. There is absolutely no need for proxy bookings.”

He also spoke about TN Theatre Owners Association president Tirupur Subbramaniyan accusing the Leo makers of asking for a higher share of the collection. Shutting down this latest allegation, Lalit Kumar said that Subbramaniyan had requested Coimbatore’s release. But since the demand was refused, Subbramaniyan is making a baseless claim.

Meanwhile, as per the last update, Leo has gone past the 500 crores mark at the worldwide box office.

