Arjun Sarja is a proud and happy father as his daughter Aishwarya Arjun got engaged with Umapathy Ramaiah. Arjun Sarja, who was last seen in Leo, can be seen happily posing for pictures at the engagement of his daughter. This comes days after the release of Leo.

It was in early June that fans got to know the exciting news of Aishwarya and Umapathy’s wedding plans. Reportedly, the couple has been in a relationship for the past couple of years but did not make it public. However, looks like they have finally taken the leap towards the next stage of their relationship.

Dressed in shades of pink, Aishwarya looked like a dream as she smiled and blushed on her engagement day. To-Be-Husband Umapathy joined his fiancee Aish in wearing pink. The couple looked super happy on their big day and their pictures have gone viral.

See pictures and videos here:

Aishwarya Arjun is the eldest daughter of Arjun Sarja. Her fiancee is the son of popular comedy actor Thambi Ramaiah. Photos and videos of the couple and their family members at the engagement ceremony have left fans asking for more.

Earlier, Thambi Ramaiah had revealed to ETimes how Umapathy and Aishwarya met and finalized the wedding date. “Umapathy and Aishwarya got to know each other while he was a contestant on the TV reality show Survivor Tamil, which was hosted by the Leo actor. Both our families met for the first time at the Anjaneyar temple built by Arjun recently, and we’ve decided to proceed further. We’ll finalize the wedding date soon and announce it on November 8, on Umapathy’s birthday. The wedding might happen in February 2024 (Thai maasam),” he told the news portal.

Both Aishwarya and Umapathy are South Indian actors. While Aish made her acting debut opposite Vishal in ‘Pattathu Yaanai’ in 2013, Umapathy made his debut with ‘Adhagappattadhu Magajanangalay’ in 2017. He rose to fame when he appeared on an adventure-based reality show, Survivor, which was hosted by Arjun Sarja.

We wish them all the luck for the future!

