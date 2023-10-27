We all love to read and watch film reviews. It is important to know what people think about a film you have been planning to watch. From YouTube to major news media houses, film reviews are often shared online. Now, in a first, Rahel Makan Kora’s director has registered a complaint against a few social media users and film reviewers for negative reviews of his film.

The director has claimed that his Ansel Paul starrer film was deliberately tarnished and denigrated with a motive to extort and blackmail. Ubaini E, director of the Malayalam film, has registered a complaint with Kochi City Police. The FIR was registered under section 385 (extortion) and section 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act.

The accused include the owner of film promotion firm Hains, social media reviewers Arun Tharanga, Aswanth Kok, Facebook account user anoopanu6165, social media handle soulmates55, and platforms YouTube and Facebook.

This comes after a bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran had appointed Shyam Padman as Amicus Curiae. He reported to the court that some reviewers have their own interests in mind, and some even think they can decide the fate of the film. He also revealed the term that is used to describe this process – review bombing.

“The protocols in this regard will have to be very carefully thought of, to ensure that honest and bona fide ‘Reviews’ are distinguished from motivated and malafide ones, “ the court observed, posting the matter to be considered after two weeks.

“We have taken the statement of the complainant and registered the case. We are now collecting the evidence, including the videos of the so-called negative reviews posted on social media. We have asked the cyber cell to trace the videos posted on the accounts mentioned by the complainant as some of them have gone missing, Ernakulam Central’s station house officer Anish Joy said.

“Some of the accounts have not been identified. After identifying the accounts, we will send them notices for questioning,” the officer added.

Aswanth Kok, an online reviewer named as an accused in the case, said that he had not received any notice. According to a report by HT, “I have not seen the film ‘Rahel Makan Kora’ nor have any reviewers that I know who have seen it. I have always spoken using parliamentary language without abusing anyone. I have spoken about certain characters and actors, but I have never personally abused them,” he said.

