Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest names in the county right now. She started her acting career in the South Film industry and eventually became a global name with her brilliant acting skills. While we can’t stop obsessing over her talent, there’s one more field where Sam never misses an opportunity to kill, i.e., fashion. On to the series of new events, the ‘Kushi‘ actress has shared a series of photos wearing a Chanderi saree, and it’s only worth Rs 3500; if you want to make a statement this Diwali, pick this graceful outfit. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Samantha enjoys a massive fan following, especially on social media, with over 30 million followers on Instagram. She’s a huge name in the fashion industry and often gives us style goals with her wardrobe and red-carpet appearances.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures donning an Ecru-colored Chanderi saree, and her ethereal beauty will leave you spellbound. The actress paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse and flaunted her chiseled collarbones through it.

The saree came with golden embroidery work, especially the surreal broad border that added the IT factor to the outfit. She accessorized the look with a pearl and Kundan choker, and her minimalistic yet appealing jewelry stole the show for us. Samantha Ruth Prabhu paired the choker with Kundan studs. This woman is indeed a special creation of god.

Sam opted for her subtle signature makeup with blushed cheeks, bold brows, nude lips, and loads of bronzer on the body to highlight her facial and body features. She tied her hair in a loose bun with fringes falling over her face, and her maharani LEWK served for us.

Also, you’ll be surprised to know the price of this Chanderi saree worn by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Any guesses? It retails for only Rs 3499. Unbelievable, right?

So, if you still haven’t finalized your Diwali outfit, we would suggest you pick this and make a statement with your fashion sense this festive season.

