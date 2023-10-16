Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cues Major Fitness Motivation As She Does Grilling Despite Pain, Flaunts Perfect Curves In Gym Wear - See Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular faces across India. Known for maintaining a healthy balance between personal and professional life, Samantha often shares tidbits with her fans on Instagram. Recently, the actress shared some major fitness motivation that will inspire you to hit the gym ASAP!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu does not compromise on her fitness routine, be it either sickness or pain. The actress did a heavy and grilling workout on Sunday, despite the pain she has undergone due to her Myositis diagnosis, stretching herself and showcasing her toned physique.

The ‘Eega’ actress has a reputation for being a bit of a fitness freak and she frequently does various forms of strenuous exercises which range from cardio, rope climbing, weight lifting, stretching, and more.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Samantha posted a picture of herself working through the pain. Stretching and pushing herself to her limit, the ‘Shakuntalam’ actress was sporting a pink, cropped sports wear which was completed with stretching pink trousers.

Tying her hair in a bun and sporting zero make-up, Samantha was holding on to pull up bars with a bunch of other gym equipment behind her.

Holding on with closed eyes and a great deal of effort, while clearly in pain, Samantha’s workout has been bearing great fruits manifested in refined musculature, toned physique, and abs.

Earlier, the ‘Yashoda’ alum had revealed that she is suffering from Myositis, a disease which causes severe pain and weakening of limbs and muscles, as well as a great deal of fatigue.

While not lethal, if untreated Myositis is very difficult to deal with, as it causes muscle inflation which apart from swelling causes a great deal of pain and tiredness. Currently, Samantha is undergoing treatment for her disease and was medically greenlit for full recovery over time.

On the work front, the actress was most recently seen in the films ‘Shaakuntalam’ and ‘Khushi’. In addition to that, the actress will next be seen in the film ‘Chennai Diaries’ in 2024 while she prepares to star with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in the Indian counterpart of the spy-thriller show ‘Citadel’.

