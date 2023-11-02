Cricketer Shubman Gill is a firecracker batsman who has secured a top spot in the Indian cricket team with his grit and determination. He is also a part of the World Cup squad and played a solid 92-run innings in Mumbai during India’s match against Sri Lanka on November 2. Just eight runs short of his century, the cricketer’s dismissal left the crowd disappointed, including his alleged girlfriend, Sara Tendulkar, whose reaction has now gone viral on social media.

The daughter of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, is rumored to have been dating Shubman Gill for over two years now. However, the rumored lovebirds also parted ways for a brief while, only to reconcile later, reportedly. For the uninitiated, Shubman has also been linked with actress Sara Ali Khan, as the duo were snapped together dining at a restaurant.

But it seems like Gill has now chalked out his differences with Sara Tendulkar, as they were recently clicked together at the Jio World Plaza launch. While Sara rocked a stunning red ensemble, Shubman looked dapper in a smart black suit. The young couple was seen avoiding the paparazzi but not before their videos and photos from what appeared to be a date night for the couple went viral.

Coming back to Sara’s reaction to Shubman’s dismissal at the hands of Sri Lankan bowler Dilshan Madushankan, who secured a five-wicket haul today, it left the crowd in dismay as the batsman was just eight runs away from his ninth international century. Sara, who was seated in the stand, was seemingly disheartened after Gill’s wicket, and her reaction has now gone viral on social media. She was also seen giving a standing ovation to the batsman as he walked back to the pavilion after his commendable innings.

Sara Tendulkar’s reaction as Shubman Gill misses century by 8 runs is viral#SaraTendulkar pic.twitter.com/OnSwmRIGsL — Learn To Live Hindi (@ToHindi78349) November 2, 2023

“Sara Tendulkar gives a standing ovation to Shubman Gill… Just saying she is respecting the PRINCE of Indian cricket! Up and onwards for the PRINCE!” one user wrote.

Sara Tendulkar giving standing ovation to Shubhman Gill… Just saying she is respecting the PRINCE of indian cricket!! Up and onwards for the PRINCE! pic.twitter.com/PSIyZgShrf — Chetan Sharmaa (@chetansharmaa_) November 2, 2023

Another mentioned, “Appreciation from Sara Tendulkar is no less than a hundred. Well done, Shubman Gill. #INDvsSL.”

Appreciation from Sara Tendulkar is no less than a hundred. Well done Shubman Gill. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/VomSz1eLbh — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 2, 2023

Meanwhile, a few fans also highlighted how Shubman has been scoring runs during Sara’s appearances, demanding she attend the semi-final match too. Many also called the young diva Shubman’s ‘lady luck,’ as they shipped the rumored couple.

“Petition to make Sara Tendulkar attend the semi-final and final, so that Shubman will score runs,” a fan asserted.

Just two weeks ago, Sara Tendulkar was spotted at the MCA Stadium watching India play Bangladesh. During India vs. Bangladesh, Shubman Gill played another impressive knock, scoring 53 runs.

