Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today, and Rajkumar Hirani decided to gift his fans Dunki Teaser. Starring the superstar in the lead, along with Vicky Kaushal, Tapsee Pannu, and others, the teaser is a light-hearted take on the sensitive issue of immigration. The teaser starts with Sonu Nigam’s heavenly voice about home and homecoming, and the lyrics tear you up.

SRK enters the teaser quite late after a few characters are introduced, but Rajkumar Hirani’s comic brilliance does not let you realize that you haven’t seen the superstar yet. However, the teaser brights up as soon as the Jawan actor makes an entry. Him and Rajkumar Hirani seem like this powerful union has been much-awaited for a long.

In 1 minute 48 seconds, Shah Rukh Khan and his pack entertain you to the fullest. With quirky dialogues, the film already seems to be a winner; however, much has to be revealed yet. While the teaser has dropped only the fun side, we believe it gets a little dark this time, not all fun, as the opening shot of the teaser suggests.

While this is the first teaser, we are sure a lot more hints will be dropped in the second teaser. Rajkumar Hirani has presented Shah Rukh Khan in his usual way. It is Vicky Kaushal who grabs attention with his Sukhi.

Netizens are reacting to the teaser, and everyone seems to be excited for another blockbuster from Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. A user wrote, “Can’t wait to see this squad on big screen. The squad that wants to go to London. Their Journey to London is going to be really magical, and full of emotions.” Another comment read, “Basically the things you would expect in a Rajkumar Hirani movie – both fun and serious at equal proportions. But, I guess this time, the serious aspect of things has raised its stakes dealing with an extremely sensitive topic.” A third user wrote, “I saw, I clicked, and within just 10 seconds into the teaser, I found a broad smile on my face. That’s the enchantment of Raju Hirani. This is undoubtedly going to be a family entertainer, something we’ve been missing in recent years.”

While fans are eager to meet Hardy, they are sure about the 1000 crore box office. A user noticed how Sonu Nigam’s song makes the teaser shine from the beginning. The comment read, ‘Nikle the hum kabhi Ghar se, Ghar dil se magar nahi Nikla, Ghar bassa hai har dhadkan mein. Kya kare hum ese dil ka.’ Finally Sonu soulful song with powerful lyrics. Can’t wait.”

Another comment read, “All set for a “Rajkumar Hirani” family entertainer filled with emotions and comedy and an amazing cast. Another Blockbuster on the way.”

While we cannot wait to meet this squad led by Shah Rukh Khan, check out the Dunki teaser here.

A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home!

A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come… pic.twitter.com/AlrsGqnYuT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2023

