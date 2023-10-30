We are counting days as we slowly approach the release date of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3. All set to release this Diwali, the film is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will see Bhaijaan revive his role as Tiger and Katrina Kaif stepping into the shoes of Zoya, once again. While we rush to get our hands on the tickets, a Tweet is going viral as it claims to have the very first reviews of the Salman-starrer.

A tweet by ‘News Of Bollywood’ has claimed that Tiger 3 has been screened privately and it is a ‘very bad film’. The tweet claims that the makers have borrowed scenes from previous movies like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, and ‘Pathaan’. Wondering what we are talking about? Read on!

The tweet shared by the X page read, “We have watched film #Tiger3 at censor board office and it’s a very bad film. All the scenes of this film are taken from other #YRF films like #Tiger #TigerZindaHai #War and #Pathan. 95% film shot by duplicate of Salman Khan and we can see that very clearly. Therefore 1* from us.”

Read the tweet here:

We have watched film #Tiger3 at censor board office and it’s a very bad film. All the scenes of this film are taken from other #YRF films like #Tiger #TigerZindaHai #War and #Pathan. 95% film shot by duplicate of Salman Khan and we can see that very clearly. Therefore 1* from us. — News Of Bollywood (@NewsOfBolly) October 29, 2023

Soon many fans commented on the post. Some claimed that the page is run by Kamal R Khan, while others called it out as fake. One comment read, “Joke of the day…aap kaha ke ho jo aapko movie dikha diya censor board ne…udhar par entry toh milegi uss liye bhaukh rahe ho KRK,” while another read, “beta krk Burnol truck bhar k rakh le…Thoda Aaram milega Bht maza Aane wala h…Tiger 3.”

The truth? Well, Tiger 3 screenings have not started yet (even for the censor board), and we have no doubt anyone from outside Yash Raj Films has even watched glimpses of the film. YRF is known for its strict policies when it comes to screening its films for anyone. So much so that they don’t even keep press shows of their movies for the journalists.

The tactic of spreading fake hype/negativity for any film through ‘censor board screening reviews’ is as old as the hills & by now, the readers should know this.

Will Salman’s Tiger 3 add to his list of flops or will he bash Shah Rukh Khan’s back-to-back hit records? Guess we will have to wait, to watch!

For the uninitiated, the Spy Universe officially started with Pathaan and now, as per the makers, the Tiger threequel will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Be it a trailer, posters, or the recently released song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, Tiger 3 has become the talk of the town. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and is set for a worldwide release on November 12. Reports have also revealed that Tiger 3 has booked all Imax in India, leaving no seats for The Marvels fans.

