MCU’s last film for the year, The Marvels, is already here, and things are not looking well in terms of box office. The film will unite Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, played by Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, respectively. The film is estimated to register one of the lowest openings among all the MCU films. Keep scrolling to get the entire box-office detail.

For the unversed, Larson’s Captain Marvel came out in 2019 before Avengers: Endgame. The first film received a lot of love from the audience, which earned it $1.13 billion worldwide. This time, Carol Danvers teamed up with Ms Marvel and Monica, doubling the excitement among the fans. It also marks the MCU debut of South Korean star Park Seo-joon and British actress, Zawe Ashton as the main villain. The line-up was exciting, but to no avail.

According to a Deadline report, things are looking bleak for The Marvels. It is estimated to make around $110 million to $115 million worldwide on the opening weekend. This Brie Larson-led film projected a $80 million opening at the international box office, but that is now going downhill, and the expected projection is at $60 million. The gap is huge, and that too could be hard for the film to earn as it only collected around $25 million on Friday in the global market.

Despite several speculations, the film was released in China and has made less than $15 million there. The report further stated that The Marvels’ earnings in the domestic market vary from $47 million to $52 million, making it the lowest-earning MCU flick, even worse than 2008’s The Incredible Hulk’s $55.4 million opening. As per the current numbers, the opening weekend will remain below $120 million worldwide.

It is really bad for the MCU as the quality of their films went down, resulting in low box office earnings. The studio has been struggling for a long time. Only a few of their movies, like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, impressed the fans.

The Marvels has also been alleged to be too woke by some moviegoers, mostly because of the female-heavy cast and inclusion of actors from different cultures. The director opened up about it in an interview with Variety and slammed the haters for their regressive thought process.

The Marvels by Nia DaCosta, headlined by Brie Larson and others, came out on 10th November and is currently running in the theatres.

