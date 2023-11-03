Just a few days more and soon the wait for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will be over. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 is all set for a Diwali release. The audience is eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan back as Tiger in Tiger 3. While the excitement for its release is on the rise, makers have shared a new teaser from the film and it has fans super-duper excited.

The video shared by the makers shows Emraan Hashmi in his bad boy avatar. The roughly one minute video shows Emraan as the dreaded villain all set to take on Tiger. He says at the start of the promo, “Now it is my turn. This time, you will lose Tiger. I will eraze India from the world map. I promise you, Tiger.”

In response, Salman Khan says, “You did everything right. But you forgot one thing – Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger hara nahi (Till the day Tiger breathes, he has not been defeated).”

Soon fans started commenting on the video. One fan wrote, “Salman khan + Katrina Kaif + Emraan Hashmi = Pure GOOSEBUMPS,” while another wrote, “Look at the range of EMRAN HASHMI in this trailer literally goosebumps aagaya.”

Another netizen commented on the Youtube video, “So excited to catch Emraan Hashmi on the big screen again! No offense to Salman or Katrina, but I’m here for Hashmi’s amazing antagonist performance! #MovieTime #EmraanHashmi #Tiger3 #yrf50 #YRFSpyUniverse.”

A Bhaijaan fan wrote, “@salmankhantiger3 Salman with YRF known for creating history.. I remember the time 2012 when Ek tha tiger did opening with highest 32 crore on box-office.That was unbreakable for many years… Tiger 3 is loading to make again a spectacular opening this Diwali.”

Another fan wrote, “The walk of Emraan 0:04 pure goosebumps,” while another Bhaijaan fan called Tiger 3 ‘Hollywood level’, “Everything came till now from tiger 3 is Hollywood level ️Tiger 3 will redefine action in Bollywood.”

Tiger 3 has already been making all the noise. Reports revealed that all the IMAX in the country have been booked by the makers. There are also reports that shows as early as 7am have been scheduled due to the high demand!

