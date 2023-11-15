Salman Khan is right back at where he belongs, which is ‘at the top’. Though he had a rather underwhelming run with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earlier this year, it was pretty much a given that he will bounce back with Tiger 3. Of course, no one could guess the opening collection of the film will get affected because of the odd release date. Still, it was a given that the first three days will bring in at least 100 crores, and eventually the film will find a place amongst Bhaijaan’s Top-5 biggest openers ever.

Well, as has turned out to be the case, the film actually scored 100 crores in the first two days itself and performed extremely well on the third day as well. The partial holiday on Tuesday did bring in very good moolah for the film all over again and as a result Salman Khan has now seen the biggest ever opening of his career. The film has surpassed Tiger Zinda Hai, the biggest weekend opener so far, by a huge margin and that too without a conventional Friday or a Sunday.

This is how the weekend/first three day collections of Salman Khan starrers look like:

Tiger 3 – 148.50 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores Race 3 – 106.47 crores Sultan – 105.53 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.6 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 101.47 crores Bharat – 95.50 crores Bodyguard – 88.75 crores Kick – 83.85 crores Dabangg 3 – 81.15 crores

He now has as many as 6 films to his name which have scored a century in the first three days itself, a feat that no other superstar has achieved so far. There is definitely a lot of supremacy coming into play here as Salman Khan is continuing to score one record after another ever since he scored his first century with Dabangg 16 films ago. One now waits to see which are the other records Tiger 3 will break in the course of its lifetime journey.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

