The season of clash continues as after Tollywood’s high-voltage drama during Navratri, Kollywood saw two biggies locking horns ahead of the Diwali festive season. Yes, we’re talking about Jigarthanda DoubleX and Japan’s battle at the box office. Both films have completed a theatrical run of 5 days so far, and here’s where they stand in the collection!

Speaking about Jigarthanda DoubleX, the film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in key roles. Upon its release on 10th November, the action-comedy entertainer opened to generally positive reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth has been working in favor. After a decent start, it grew massively on the next day, and the momentum continued.

Jigarthanda DoubleX opened at around 2.95 crores and showed huge growth on Saturday and Sunday, posting the first weekend total of 15.65 crores. Even on Monday, due to a partial holiday, the film earned 7.15 crores, and on Tuesday, the collection remained stable, with around 3.50 crores coming in. As a result, after 5 days, the collection at the Indian box office stands at 26.30 crores.

It’s an impressive run of Jigarthanda DoubleX so far, and now, it needs to maintain stability for the next two days as during the weekend, the film will yet again witness a big jump. The budget of this Karthik Subbaraj directorial is reportedly above 50 crores, and the first aim is to reach that milestone at the box office. Let’s see how the journey continues in the coming days.

After a good start of 4.15 crores, Japan dipped in the following days and failed to capitalize on the weekend. As a result, just 11 crores came in during the first 3 days. While Monday was stable with 3.10 crores, a big fall was seen yesterday, with just 1.38 crores coming in. So, after 5 days, the Indian box office collection stands at 15.48 crores. Let’s see if this Karthi starrer grows during the second weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

